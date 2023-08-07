Luis Diaz lights it up for Liverpool! Winger scores sublime flying backheel goal as Reds beat Darmstadt in last pre-season friendly

Luis Diaz's sublime volley capped a comprehensive 3-1 win over German side Darmstadt for Liverpool as they wrapped up their pre-season preparations.

Diaz scores brilliant backheel volley

Salah also on the scoresheet

Liverpool face Chelsea in Premier League opener

TELL ME MORE: Jurgen Klopp's side picked up their third victory of pre-season against Darmstadt at Deepdale Stadium in Preston. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz secured a fairly comfortable win ahead of their opening game of the Premier League season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Salah tapped in from a corner before winning the ball in a dangerous area and teeing up Jota to slot home to make it 2-0 inside 10 minutes. Mathias Honsak pulled one back immediately, but Diaz's stunning, aerial backheel from a corner restored the two-goal cushion in the second period.

THE MVP: Diaz earns the MVP award in this game, purely for his exquisite backheel goal from Dominik Szoboszlai's corner early in the second half.

Article continues below

THE BIG LOSER: No one was particularly bad for Liverpool, but their defence was carved open very easily by Darmstadt for their only goal of the game. Against better opposition, this could happen more than just once.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp still needs a defensive midfielder with Fabinho gone and another bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has been rejected. But the signs are promising in an attacking sense ahead of the new campaign.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐