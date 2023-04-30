Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: Lineups and LIVE updates

Spurs travel to Anfield to take on an in-form Liverpool side with their Champions League hopes fading away.

Liverpool welcome a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side to Anfield in what promises to be an exciting Premier League encounter.

In their earlier encounter in the league this season, which was played in November, the Reds emerged victorious thanks to a Mohamed Salah brace. Harry Kane driving cut the deficit down to just one goal in the second half, but the Liverpool defence held their fort in the closing stages of the game.

For much of the season, it seemed like Spurs would qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season by finishing in the top four. However, the Antonio Conte bust-up has severely dented the morale of the players.

Conte's replacement, Cristian Stellini, helped Spurs win just one game out of his four, and was immediately sacked after Newcastle absolutely clobbered his team in a 6-1 defeat at the St. James Park.

Ryan Mason, who became the youngest coach in Premier League history when he was appointed interim head coach of Spurs in 2021, has been announced as the acting head coach and will be on the sidelines for this game against Liverpool.

As for the hosts themselves, they are on a run of three straight wins, including a come-from-behind 2-1 win against West Ham United in midweek.

Jürgen Klopp's men are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table. At 53 points from 32 games, they are seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played one game less than the Merseyside outfit.

Their best bet of playing in Europe looks to be the UEFA Europa League. If they beat Spurs, who are fifth in the table with 54 points from 33 games, Klopp and Co. will leapfrog them to enter one of the Europa League spots.

Liverpool vs Spurs confirmed lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Díaz

Spurs XI (3-4-2-1): Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Højbjerg, Skipp, Perišić; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Liverpool vs Spurs LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

The Reds' next two Premier League games are home games against Fulham on Wednesday, May 3, and Brentford, May 6.