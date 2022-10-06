Can Manchester United bounce back from a crushing defeat in the derby?

Manchester United face-off against Cyprus based, Omonia Nicosia, who are currently placed at the bottom of their Europa league group.

Erik ten Hag's men come into this fixture following a heavy defeat against local rivals, Man City, where both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hattricks. Before the game, United were stitching a good run of form with 4 straight league wins, beating Liverpool and Arsenal in the process.

Omonia Nicosia have stitched together a run of 2 wins coming into this game, keeping 2 clean sheets in the process. They currently sit 4th in their league with 3 wins and 2 defeats from 5 games.

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United probable lineups

Omonia Nicosia XI (4-2-3-1): Fabiano; Mathews, Miletic, Lang, Lecjaks; Charlambous, Diskerud; Loizou, Papoulis, Bruno; Ansarifard

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Man United's upcoming fixtures

The Red Devils face Frank Lampard's Everton in the league at the weekend. Everton have proved to be a stingy defence, conceding the least amount of goals in the league so far (7).

Erik ten Hag's side then return to Europa league action next week before embarking on a tough run of three games where they face Newcastle United, Spurs and Chelsea.