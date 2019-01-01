Liverpool vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & UEFA Super Cup preview

Jurgen Klopp's side go chasing a fourth Super Cup title against a Blues outfit seeking to bounce back from a chastening weekend loss

tackle on Wednesday at Istanbul’s BJK Vodafone Park for the right to lift the European Super Cup.

The Reds approach the fixture as winners and having come off an impressive start to their Premier League season with an easy 4-1 win over Norwich on Friday.

champions Chelsea, meanwhile, had a rather harder time of it 48 hours later against at Old Trafford, with Frank Lampard’s top-flight managerial debut ending in 4-0 rout.

Will Liverpool enjoy another glorious night in where they famously won the Champions League in 2005, or can the Blues bounce back?

Game Liverpool vs Chelsea Date Wednesday, August 14 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. It can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Adrian, Kelleher, Lonergan Defenders Van Dijk, Matip, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Hoever, Matip Midfielders Henderson, Milner, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster

Alisson will be out “for the next few weeks” after sustaining an injury in Friday’s Norwich clash, while Naby Keita looks unlikely to play after limping out of Tuesday training.

Long-term absentee Nathaniel Clyne is also missing.

Jurgen Klopp is liable to make changes, with Sadio Mane expected to receive game time after only returning to training at the beginning of last week.

Dejan Lovren has not travelled amid rumours of a move to .

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Cumming Defenders Alonso, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Zouma, Christensen, Zappacost, Tomori, Kenedy Midfielders Kovacic, Kante, Jorginho, Gilmour, Barkley, Mount, Pedro, Willian, Pulisic Forwards Batshuayi, Giroud, Abraham

Frank Lampard is set to be boosted by the return of Willian to fitness following a knee injury sustained at the Copa America.

N’Golo Kante is a doubt after picking up an injury in the defeat to Man Utd.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both fighting back from long-term Achilles problems, while Antonio Rudiger has stepped up his return and is now back in full training. He will be on the bench.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho; Pedro, Mount, Barkley; Abraham

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are 13/20 favourites to win the game in regulation play with bet365. Chelsea can be supported at 9/2 while the draw is 16/5.

Match Preview

Liverpool start Wednesday’s European Super Cup final against Chelsea as strong favourites to lift the title for a fourth time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have made a positive start to the season, pushing close in the Community Shield then easing to a simple win over Norwich as their Premier League campaign got underway on Friday.

The Reds did not miss a beat, despite a string of players having spent much of the summer away on international duty, curtailing their pre-season preparations. Nevertheless, Klopp believes his team have returned close to their physical peak.

“The players had a break,” he said on Friday. “For the body it was long enough, nobody asked for longer, so they didn't lose a lot of their physical standards. We have to be a bit smart for the next two games, we have to make a few decisions and try to win both of those games, which will be difficult.”

Rotation is inevitable for the Reds, who know from bitter experience last season that dropping even one point in the Premier League can be costly when facing a foe as tough and consistent as reigning champions Manchester City.

“It’s not too cool to think about the next game really before you play the first one, but you can’t ignore it,” the German lamented. “We have to see but it’s more about that we are early in the season, a lot of players made a good impression in pre-season and some came back late, so that’s all good.

“We have opportunities and I think we will use a few of them just to bring fresh legs, to show immediately that we can play good football in different line-ups and stuff like this. So yes, there will be a few changes I think.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, have a point to prove for an altogether different reason. Outclassed against Manchester United at the weekend, rookie Premier League boss Frank Lampard will now be under no illusions of the test that faces him as he tries to negotiate a season in which the club are shackled by a transfer ban and hampered by the loss of star player Eden Hazard.

“It's a cup that the club desperately wants to win. I've never won it, a lot of players in there have never won it, so we have to give it everything,” he told UEFA’s official website.

“Every player in there needs to be aware of the importance of the game to this club and we have to give everything, because it's going to be tough.”

Last time the sides met, Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners at Anfield, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on target – and they would love a repeat.