Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Jurgen Klopp's side will attempt to take a step towards another Champions League final when they play host to the Bundesliga title holders

’s quest for glory restarts on Tuesday, when they play host to in the first leg of their last-16 clash at Anfield.

The Reds negotiated the group phase in unconvincing manner, losing as many matches as they won, with a narrow Matchday 6 victory over ultimately carrying them through to the knockout stages behind .

Jurgen Klopp’s men will face a Bayern Munich outfit still undefeated in the competition this season but under pressure due to their indifferent form in the Bundesliga.

Indeed, the Reds will even start this tie as favourites, but can they justify that tag?

Game Liverpool vs Bayern Munich Date Tuesday, February 19 Time 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Galavision / TNT USA fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live

Squads & Team

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Robertson, Moreno, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Lewis, Phillips, Hoeyer, Whelan, Johnston Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Camacho, Jones Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster, Woodburn, Masterson

Jurgen Klopp will have to do without star centre-back Virgil van Dijk for this clash, as the Dutchman has a one-game ban to serve.

Complicating matters further for the German in the heart of the defence is an injury to Joe Gomez, which will prevent him from playing. Dejan Lovren is a doubt and if he cannot play then Fabinho will move to centre-back – a role he has rarely played.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out while Xherdan Shaqiri, a former Bayern Munich player, is doubtful.

Roberto Firmino, meanwhile, is a serious doubt due to a virus.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Position Bayern Munich squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl Defenders Kimmich, Hummels, Sule, Alaba, Mai, Rafinha, Awoudja Midfielders Martinez, Thiago, Rodriguez, Gnabry, Sanches, Goretzka, Shabani, Jeong Forwards Lewandowski, Coman, Davies, Ribery

Bayern Munich travel without Thomas Muller, who is banned.

Meanwhile, FCB have a raft of injury problems to contend with. Corentin Tolisso and Arjen Robben are all sidelined, while there are doubts over the availability of Leon Goretzka and Franck Ribery.

Jerome Boateng, meanwhile, is ill and misses the trip.

Possible Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Hummels, Sule, Alaba; Martinez, Thiago, Rodriguez; Gnabry, Lewandowski, Coman

& Match Odds

Liverpool are 11/10 favourites to win this match with bet365. Bayern can be backed at 13/5, while a draw is available at 11/4.

Match Preview

Challenging for silverware on both domestic and European fronts as the climax of the season approaches, Liverpool stand on the brink of one of their greatest seasons ever.

Although they sit second in the on goal difference behind , they hold a game in hand, while in the Champions League they have been tasked with a last-16 tie against a Bayern Munich side that has been out of sorts this season.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, though, is wary of the threat of FCB and believes they are an outfit gaining momentum under new boss Niko Kovac.

“With a huge quality team, you need to have the desire of a newcomer combined with the quality of a real contender. Maybe in the beginning of the season they didn't have that but the situation from my point of view makes them even more dangerous than before,” the former Dortmund boss said.

“Maybe we achieved a little bit more than people expected so far but both are in a similar situation to them.

“It's a long way to go but we don't have to think about the league, just the Champions League. If I wasn't involved, I would buy a ticket!”

Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, has set his eyes unashamedly on double glory.

“If we had to choose, we'd choose both,” he replied when asked which competition he would rather win.

“We prioritise game by game, no matter what competition it is, so Tuesday night for us is the biggest game of the season. And then so on and so on.

“It'll be like that until the end of the season, that's how we approach every game.

“That's what we need to do, it's not about favouring one competition.

“I feel we have a good enough squad to be able to challenge in both competitions as best we can, and hopefully at the end of the season we see we're champions of at least one, if not both.”

While Bayern are not ready to be billed as underdogs, they are aware of the size of the challenge they face at Anfield.

Article continues below

“I do not think the public is wrong. Liverpool are playing a very strong season, you cannot deny that,” Serge Gnabry told Goal.

“That’s okay. But that does not mean that we go into the game and say: ‘There is nothing to get.’ On the contrary: we have our strengths, we are Bayern. Everything is possible.”

After toughing out a 3-2 win over on Friday – their third successive win – the Bavarians appear to be gaining a head of steam and any kind of positive result in Liverpool would only enhance that.