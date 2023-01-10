Liverpool VAR storm: Wolves demanding FA explanation for disallowed goal in Anfield draw

Wolves have written to the FA demanding an explanation for Toti Gomes' disallowed goal against Liverpool in their draw at Anfield on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gomes seemed to have scored a late winner against Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup, after he flicked the ball into the net from close range. However, the linesman raised his flag and after a long check with VAR, the goal was deemed offside as cameras couldn't definitively prove that he was wrong. None of the TV angles showed a Wolves player to be offside, but an out-of-frame Matheus Nunes was adjudged to be out of position by the assistant referee. Julen Lopetegui fumed at the officials after the match and called it an "impossible" and "wrong decision". The Wolves boss has now revealed that the club has written to the FA about the incident and are awaiting an explanation from the governing body.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course, I have seen the images on the internet and I have my opinion and we have sent to the FA our comments and we are waiting for an explanation. I talked after the match and now we have sent our comments but it's very clear something has happened," Lopetegui said in his latest press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If the goal had been given, Wolves would have progressed to the next round. Interestingly, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also admitted he thought the goal would stand and was surprised when it was ruled out. The two teams will meet again at Molineux in a replay to decide who goes through to the fourth round of the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLVES? Lopetegui's troops are set to play three games within the span of a week. They face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before hosting West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, and will then lock horns again with Liverpool in the FA Cup replay on January 17.