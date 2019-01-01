Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

The Reds will be looking to keep pace with Premier League leaders Manchester City as they welcome Sean Dyche's Clarets this weekend

Knocked off top , but have been knocked out of the title race?

We will find out this week, as the Reds resume their campaign at home to .

A run of four draws in six league games has given the impetus to , but Jurgen Klopp's side know that with nine games remaining, there will be plenty more twists and turns to come between now and May.

Liverpool were 3-1 winners when visiting Burnley back in December, coming from behind to grab all three points at Turf Moor.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's meeting...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool's injury worries appeared to be easing, with Roberto Firmino shaking off an ankle problem to feature at .

But James Milner, Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno all missed training at Melwood this week, with Lovren still no closer to a return after two months out with a hamstring issue.

Joe Gomez, injured in the reverse fixture, should be back later this month.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain featured for the Reds' under-23 side at on Friday and is nearing a comeback, while young striker Rhian Brewster is also back in full training after 14 months out with a knee injury.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game .

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

We can expect at least one change from last weekend's draw at , with Firmino almost certain to come in for Divock Origi up front.

After that, the big question surrounds Klopp's midfield. Will he return to the 4-2-3-1 formation he has used in the past, with Naby Keita (left) or Xherdan Shaqiri (right) brought in? Both were unused at Goodison.

Keita could also be used as a third midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation, with either Gini Wijnaldum or Henderson missing out. That, for now, appears likeliest.

Burnley Team

Burnley will be without long-term absentees Jon Walters (Achilles), Steven Defour (calf) and Aaron Lennon (knee) for this one.

Peter Crouch could face his former club, though he is likely to be used from the bench with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood both in good form of late.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The game will kick off at 12 noon GMT, and will be screened live on BT Sport 1.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 7am ET.

