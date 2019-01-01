Liverpool supporters attacked before Napoli match as chief executive visits an injured fan in hospital

Merseyside police revealed the attacks on Reds supporters with the club's boss heading to the hospital to see an injured fan

Two supporters have been assaulted by men on scooters in Naples prior to the Reds' opener against on Tuesday, with club chief executive Peter Moore visiting an injured fan in hospital following the match.

The incident occurred before Liverpool's 2-0 loss to Napoli at the San Paolo, with a Merseyside Police statement confirming two males received medical treatment before heading to the game.

"We can confirm two Liverpool fans were reported to have been assaulted in Naples earlier today (Tuesday 17 September)," the statement read.

"At around 6pm local time (5pm GMT), it was reported a number of males on scooters approached the fans at a bar in the city before assaulting them.

"Two men from the UK, aged 26 and 46, sustained superficial cuts and grazes to the head and were treated at the scene before continuing to attend the match."

While it's unclear if the incidents are linked, Reds CEO Moore went to see injured Liverpool fan Steven Allen in hospital after match, who had apparently collapsed at half-time in the San Paolo stands because of blood loss, according to other supporters.

Just come across this on the Anfield Wrap group. If any #lfc fans out in Naples see's this please share or get over to that hospital to check he is ok and not alone pic.twitter.com/W3eP2uvfdC — Andy Yates (@andrewjames253) September 17, 2019

Moore used his Twitter account to update on the condition of Allan, saying he would not be leaving the hospital until he was satisfied the supporter was okay.

"I’m at the hospital with Steven right now," Moore tweeted. “We will not leave him until we are comfortable that he’s fine, so can everyone stop worrying for now.

"Trying to get him seen by a doctor, but there’s a distinct lack of urgency here from the police and medical staff."

I’m at the hospital with Steven right now. We will not leave him until we are comfortable that he’s fine, so can everyone stop worrying for now. Trying to get him seen by a doctor, but there’s a distinct lack of urgency here from the police and medical staff. https://t.co/5ZCkWs2M65 — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) September 17, 2019

Twenty minutes later Moore tweeted: "Update to this. The hospital staff and the police have now helped Steven and been very cooperative.

"He’s been seen and will be monitored throughout the night. He asked me to thank everyone for their concern."

Update to this. The hospital staff and the police have now helped Steven and been very cooperative. He’s been seen and will be monitored throughout the night. He asked me to thank everyone for their concern. https://t.co/aHxKiiXKRX — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) September 18, 2019

Liverpool's defence to their Champions League title got off to a horrible start in the defeat, as Napoli struck twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch all three points.

Dries Mertens converted an 82nd minute penalty to secure Napoli's first goal, before Fernando Llorente sealed the result in stoppage time after a mistake by Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds, who are top of the Premier League having won all five of their games, will have the chance to continue their title charge during a trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.