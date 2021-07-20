Liverpool striker Awoniyi set to complete £6.5m Union Berlin transfer

The 23-year-old has been at Anfield since 2015 but has not been able to play for the club due to work permit issues

Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi is set to join Union Berlin in a £6.5million (€7.5m/$9m) deal, Goal can reveal.

The Nigerian spent last season on loan with the Bundesliga outfit, but will now move to the German capital on a permanent basis after Union beat rivals Mainz to the 23-year-old’s signature.

Awoniyi has been away with Liverpool’s first-team squad at their pre-season training camp in Austria, but is undergoing a medical on Tuesday ahead of his switch to Union, whose own training camp is in Tirol. Personal terms have already been agreed over a five-year contract.

What’s the deal?

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015, with the Reds paying £400,000 ($550,000) to the Imperial Soccer Academy having spotted him playing for Nigeria at the U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

Unable to secure a UK work permit, he spent the next six seasons out on a series of loans, spending time at FSV Frankfurt in the German Second Division, Eredivisie outfit NEC Nijmegen and Belgian pair Mouscron and Gent.

Then came a season with Mainz in 2019-20, before he joined Union Berlin last summer. He would go on to make 22 appearances there, scoring five times to help the unfancied club secure qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Union have since pursued a permanent deal aggressively, having been taken by the forward’s power, selflessness and quality.

Awoniyi had admirers in England having secured a UK work permit for the first time this summer, but interest from Stoke and West Brom failed to develop into a firm offer and he will now return to Germany.

Liverpool, Goal understands, have negotiated a 10 per cent sell-on clause in the deal, a key factor given Anfield sources insist it is likely that the player will one day end up in the Premier League.

Anyone else set to leave?

Marko Grujic is set to be the next player out the door, with the Serbian midfielder understood to be on the verge of a permanent switch to Porto.

Goal revealed on Monday that Fulham were leading the race to sign Wales international winger Harry Wilson, though Liverpool’s £15m ($20.5m) valuation looks set to remain a stumbling block.

Xherdan Shaqiri is wanted by Lazio, and Divock Origi’s future remains uncertain. Liverpool would consider deals for defenders Neco Williams and Nat Phillips, while Loris Karius will almost certainly be offloaded this summer, as will Ben Woodburn.

