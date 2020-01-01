From the perfect comeback after a fractured leg to Highbury heroics - Join Liverpool legend Jason McAteer on the Standard Chartered Soundboard

Standard Chartered brings you an opportunity to enjoy the famed Anfield atmosphere with a certified club legend...

Jason McAteer is no stranger to fans. The midfielder was a mainstay in the Reds first XI during a four-year spell from 1995 to 1999.

Nicknamed Trigger, McAteer was a Liverpool fan right from his childhood and his dream of playing for the club he supported came true in 1995 when he decided to spurn the advances of in favour of the Reds.

He went on to make 139 appearances for the Reds in what was an eventful spell. But there are several highlights that Liverpool fans will still remember of the Irish international.

In January 1998, McAteer broke his leg during a match against Blackburn. But he made a full recovery and went on to score a brace on his return to first-team action in May 1998, in what was a 5-0 win over .

It was also McAteer who would provide a telling cross for Stan Collymore to fire in a winner in a thrilling Premier League encounter against that Liverpool won 4-3. The match which took place during the 1995-96 season would go down in history as one of the greatest Premier League encounters.

McAteer did not score many goals for Liverpool but when he did, they were special. Leading 1-0 against a strong side at Highbury in 1997, Liverpool were awarded a spotkick to seal the game. Robbie Fowler would miss the spotkick, only for McAteer to steer it in. Though Arsenal pulled a goal back, McAteer's effort turned out to be the difference.

McAteer also scored the final goal in a 3-0 win over in the 1995-96 semifinal, helping the Reds reach another FA Cup final.

Of course, McAteer's most famous goal for his country came against the in the qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup. McAteer's effort off a Steve Finnan cross would help the Irish qualify for the World Cup past a star-studded Netherlands.

No doubt, the lifelong Liverpool fan was a club icon and was regarded highly by the supporters. He would be as joyous as any Liverpool fan across the world after Jurgen Klopp's men won the Premier League after a hiatus of 30 years.

Here's your chance to catch up with the midfielder and interact with him as you celebrate a title triumph. McAteer will be appearing on Standard Chartered's Soundboard during Liverpool's Premier League encounter against this Saturday alongside singer-songwriter Jamie Webster, as well as The Anfield Wrap's James Sutton.

As the official partner of the club, Standard Chartered are bringing together various Liverpool legends and fan hosts on their YouTube platform with SC Soundboard. Tune in and let the Soundboard bring the best of Kop chants directly to your home. Sing along and enjoy the experience during every remaining Premier League match of Liverpool.

This Saturday, it's McAteer who will be live. You can catch him in action here.