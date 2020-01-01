Liverpool FC celebrates Singapore store opening

European and world champions FC has unveiled its first official club store in Singapore, enabling supporters across the region to purchase official LFC merchandise.

The concept store, which has opened its doors in Bugis Junction, is opening in conjunction with partner Weston Corp and offers fans access to the full range of replica kit as well as authentic Liverpool FC merchandise, apparel and fashion accessories.

Fans also have the opportunity to personalise their official jerseys in the same way that supporters can do in-store at Anfield, with an exclusive in-store service that prints names and numbers in the official LFC font.

Seasonal merchandise will also be offered exclusively at the store. For example, in celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year, the store is selling a range of football jerseys with players’ names in English as well as in Mandarin translation.

Mike Cox, Senior Vice President, Merchandise, Liverpool FC, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer Reds in Singapore the opportunity to feel closer to Anfield through our new official store in Bugis Junction. I’ve been able to see first-hand how passionate our fanbase is here and as one of the world’s premier shopping destinations, it’s an exciting opportunity for the club to connect with supporters in the region.”

Rajbir Chopra, Sales Director, Weston Corp, said: “Weston Corp is proud to partner with Liverpool FC to bring its official retail store concept to Singapore. As a key player in the football and sports retail industry in Asia, we know this store has been a long time coming for Liverpool fans here. There are several unique features of the store like the Shankly Gates and the Champions Wall with a simple mission of bringing the Anfield experience to Singapore.”