Liverpool star Salah named FWA Footballer of the Year in 30-goal season as Chelsea ace Kerr scoops Women’s award

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2021-22, with Chelsea forward Sam Kerr claiming the Women’s Footballer of the Year prize.

Egyptian icon Salah has claimed top spot in the FWA poll for the second time in his career, with a talismanic presence at Anfield enjoying another 30-goal season as the Reds chase down a historic quadruple.

Kerr, meanwhile, has remained a model of consistency in west London and is looking to land a third consecutive Women’s Super League title with her current employers.

Why did Salah & Kerr land the FWA awards?

FWA chair Carrie Brown has told the organisation’s official website on two deserving winners: “Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country. As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.

“The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognised by our members.”

Who did Salah & Kerr beat to the FWA prizes?

Getty/GOAL

Liverpool ace Salah received 48 per cent of the vote, beating Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne into second place and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice into third.

The 29-year-old winger, who is yet to commit to a new contract on Merseyside as Jurgen Klopp’s side chase down Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League glory on the back of a Carabao Cup triumph, previously won the FWA award in 2018.

Kerr was just as dominant in the women’s poll, as she took 40 per cent of the votes.

Article continues below

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema finished second, while Lauren Hemp of Manchester City claimed third spot.

Salah – who succeeds City defender Ruben Dias as the FWA king - and Kerr will get their hands on more silverware when the awards are officially distributed at a Footballer of the Year Dinner on May 5.

Further reading