Liverpool provide Salah injury update after star forced off against Chelsea

Liverpool are relieved to discover that the injury picked up by Mohamed Salah against Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final is nothing too serious.

The Egypt international started against the Blues but was replaced before half-time, following some discomfort that saw him go down in pain.

He was subsequently subbed off for Diogo Jota as the Reds went ahead to beat Thomas Tuchel’s men on penalties after the scores stood 0-0 at the end of 120 minutes.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has now delivered a fitness update on the African star as well as that of Virgil van Dijk, with it confirmed why he replaced Salah and the extent of the knock.

“We had to change Mo early, which was not cool,” the German told the media per Liverpool website.

“It was my decision, it was pretty cautionary. Mo said, ‘I feel something, I can carry on.’ I said, ‘No.’

“A football game is not a perfect physiotherapist, it means it rarely gets better during a game.

“Then Virg stands with me and says, ‘I feel something but it’s fine I think.’

“We make a decision together, so he stays on but was clear when we didn’t make it in 90 minutes he has to go off.”

Liverpool will square up against Southampton in a Premier League match on Tuesday, before closing out their campaign at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers next weekend.

And Klopp hinted that the former Chelsea and Southampton players are unlikely to feature against the Saints at St Mary's Stadium.

Article continues below

“Obviously I spoke to both already after the game, both are really OK. All that we know is it’s not a big thing, we really came through,” he continued.

“But the next game is on Tuesday and that’s obviously pretty quick. No, I think they both will be fine, but not… maybe… we have training tomorrow morning, then if they tell me ‘I’m completely fine’ I will be surprised but I will take it and then we have to go from there. So we will see.”

On May 28, the Premier League outfit would square up against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Stade de France, Saint-Denis.