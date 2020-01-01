Liverpool make top-flight history with 22-point lead at Premier League summit

Jurgen Klopp’s side swept to a 4-0 victory over Southampton in their latest outing and continue to edge their way towards a long-awaited title triumph

’s relentless march towards the Premier League title has seen them make top-flight history by opening up a 22-point lead at the top of the table.

The Reds have sent records tumbling on a regular basis throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already made the best start to a season that Europe’s elite divisions have ever since.

More teams

They are showing no sign of slowing up or hitting any bumps into the road.

were swept aside with the minimum of fuss in their most recent outing, with the Saints finding themselves on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline.

That success was Liverpool’s 24th from 25 league outings this season.

With defending champions not in action until Sunday, the Reds have surged even further clear at the summit.

No side in ’s top tier has ever opened up so much daylight over the chasing pack, with a first title triumph in 30 years now seemingly a case of when, not if, on Merseyside.

22 - Liverpool will end today 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table; this is the biggest lead any league-leader has ever had at the end of a day in English top-flight history. Gap. pic.twitter.com/xgG4P8m3w1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

Liverpool proved themselves to be a class above the rest in their most recent outing at Anfield.

Southampton were able to hold out for 47 minutes, but then the floodgates opened.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain broke the deadlock against his former club.

Jordan Henderson doubled the Reds’ advantage on the hour mark, before Mohamed Salah added to his prolific record with a brace in the final 19 minutes.

It was another comfortable afternoon for Klopp’s side, with their hard work being richly rewarded.

20 - Liverpool have now won each of their last 20 league matches at Anfield; only once in English top-flight history has a team had a longer winning streak on home soil – Liverpool themselves between January and December 1972 under Bill Shankly. Fortress. pic.twitter.com/TAVI2l6XEL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

Club captain Henderson told Sky Sports afterwards: “It was a big effort. It was a difficult game especially in the first half.

“They are a good team in form and they gave it a right go. We started the second half well and kicked on from there. We’re delighted with the result.

Article continues below

“We got the momentum back in the game. The Premier League is difficult and we had to work for it.

“Alisson had to make a few good saves again but overall it’s a brilliant win. We need to use this time as best we can to rest and when we come back be fresh to go again.”

Liverpool, who will rest their senior stars for an fourth round replay with Shrewsbury, are about to take in their winter break and will not be back in Premier League action until facing Norwich on February 15.