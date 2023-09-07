Another snub: Liverpool made bold £100m bid for Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes but Magpies issued 'firm' rejection

Liverpool had reportedly made a £100 million ($125m) bid for Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes but the Magpies issued a 'firm' rejection to the offer.

Liverpool snubbed by Caicedo & Lavia

Wanted Guimaraes after the rejections

Newcastle refused to sell Brazilian

WHAT HAPPENED? After the Reds bid goodbye to Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Jordan Henderson, they delved into the market to get quality midfielders. They closed two incredible signings in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but Jurgen Klopp insisted on one more top quality addition who would essentially replace Fabinho at the centre of the park. They went aggressively for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia but were rebuffed by both players as they each chose to join Premier League rivals Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to AS, Liverpool had even submitted an audacious bid of £100m for Newcastle's Guimaraes with a few days remaining in the summer window but the Magpies remained firm on their decision to reject the offer as they view the Brazilian as an integral part of their squad. They are back in the Champions League after a hiatus of more than two decades and Eddie Howe would certainly not allow his key player to depart St. James' Park.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool acted swiftly to complete the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for €40m ($43m/£34m) who became the fourth midfield addition after Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Szoboszlai. With a new-look midfield, Klopp will hope to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title after a disappointing campaign last season which saw them finish fifth.