Liverpool vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Liverpool against Lyon on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool will play their first mid-season friendly against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday afternoon at Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

Currently sixth in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp's men will play two friendlies to get back in shape before competitive action resumes on December 22 with an EFL Cup fixture against familiar rivals Manchester City. Lyon have already played another Premier League outfit in Arsenal, losing 3-0.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch this game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Liverpool vs Lyon date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Lyon Date: December 11, 2022 Kick-off: 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 7:30pm IST Venue: Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

How to watch Liverpool vs Lyon on TV & live stream online

There is no telecast of the game it can be streamed live by registered users of the English club's official channel, LFCTV & LFCTV GO.

However, coverage in LFCTV GO will not be available in the MENA region due to broadcasting restrictions.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A LFCTV GO UK LFCTV LFCTV GO India N/A LFCTV GO

Liverpool squad & team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Jordan Henderson are unavailable for selection due to their participation in the 2022 World Cup. In addition, Arthur Melo, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota remain injured.

Naby Keita is back in training and could feature on Sunday. However, Luis Diaz has suffered another setback which has ruled him out.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Ramsay, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Elliott, Thiago, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho

Position Players Goalkeepers Adrian, Kelleher, Davies, Mrozek, Pitaluga. Defenders Gomez, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Chambers, Quansah. Midfielders Thiago, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Clark, Bajcetic, Cain, Corness. Forwards Firmino, Salah, Carvalho, Gordon, Frauendorf, Stewart, Doak.

Lyon squad and team news

Nicolas Tagliafico and Karl Toko Ekambi will be unavailable due to their World Cup participation, while Jerome Boateng is struggling with a knee injury.

Apart from that, the three rest of the squad is available for selection.

Lyon possible XI: Lopes; Gusto, Lukeba, Diomande, Henrique; Aouar, Lepenant, Caqueret; Tete, Lacazette, Dembele