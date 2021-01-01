Liverpool loanee Awoniyi reveals his mission at Union Berlin

The Nigeria forward is enjoying a rich vein of form in the German top-flight this season with a goal in his last four away games

Taiwo Awoniyi said he is focused on helping Union Berlin in the with his contributions in front of goal.

The 23-year-old striker, who is on a season-long loan in Berlin from , has scored five goals in his 12 league appearances for the Iron Ones so far this campaign and he is their second-highest goal scorer after Max Kruse (six goals).

On Saturday, Awoniyi helped Urs Fischer's side cruised to a 2-0 victory at with a goal and an assist in the encounter.

The result stretched Union Berlin's unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to four matches as they climbed to fifth on the league table with 24 points after 14 matches.

When asked about his recent form, Awoniyi told the Bundesliga website: "For me it's always about the team. Always fighting, working, doing everything for the team.

“And for a striker, I believe once you put that first, the rest of the things will come."

The youth star, who is currently in his seventh loan spell away from Anfield, is yet to play for Liverpool since he joined from Nigeria’s Imperial Academy in 2015.

Awoniyi is in contention to make his 10th Bundesliga start of the season and he will be aiming to continue his goalscoring form when Union Berlin host on Saturday.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Anthony Ujah is still nursing a knee injury and has been ruled out of the game scheduled for the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

“Our squad is big enough. Sure, in the striker position, we have Kruse, Pohjanpalo, Ujah injured,” Fischer said in a press briefing on Thursday.

“In the current situation, I’m not stressed. It’s about the guys who are available. Oli Ruhnert has clearly said we are looking. We’ll see if successful.”