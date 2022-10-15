Liverpool loanee Arthur opens up on World Cup heartbreak as he begins surgery recovery

Liverpool loanee Arthur Melo opened up on his recent injury setback which will ensure he'll miss the World Cup.

  • Brazilian on loan from Juventus
  • Was already likely to miss out on squad
  • But injury has worsened international standing

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder, yet to appear in a Premier League match, picked up a thigh injury ahead of Liverpool's recent home game against Rangers in the Champions League and it looks to have ruled him out of the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Writing via his Instagram account, he said: "Last week was not the best for me… Sadly, as you know, an unfortunate injury to my left thigh will keep me out of action for a while. It comes just at a time when, after huge effort and lots of hard work, I was ready to establish myself in my new team and determined to fight for my dream of playing at the World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian arrived from Juventus on loan to provide some much-needed depth to Jurgen Klopp's midfield. Having now picked up this long-term injury before even featuring in the Premier League, this deal has been a disaster for all parties so far.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Arthur Jurgen Klopp Liverpool training 2022-23Getty

Arthur Melogetty images

Arthur Liverpool 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARTHUR? While he may not be fit to take part in the World Cup next month, Arthur can at least hope to make a positive impact for the Reds in the new year after such a slow start to his loan.

