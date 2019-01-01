Liverpool linked to Turkey keeper Cakir by agent as Klopp seeks Alisson cover

With Simon Mignolet facing an uncertain future at Anfield, the Reds are said to be exploring possible options ahead of the summer transfer window

have expressed interest in signing international goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, according to a representative of the 23-year-old.

The Reds already have two international custodians on their books in the form of Alisson and Simon Mignolet.

They invested £65 million ($83m) in the former during the summer of 2018 and saw him end his debut Premier League campaign with the Golden Glove award.

A international is the undisputed first-choice at Anfield, with his performances leaving Mignolet stuck on the sidelines.

That situation has the Belgian considering a push for the exits this summer, with the 31-year-old eager to find more regular football.

Were he to move on, with Loris Karius taking in a two-year loan at , suitable cover for Alisson would be required on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp is aware of that fact and is said to have cast admiring glances in the direction of Trabzonspor.

Cakir is a proven performer in the Turkish top-flight, having made 20 appearances for a side that sits fourth in their domestic standings.

His agent, Erdi Kirkpinar, claims Liverpool have held informal talks regarding a possible deal, although they are not the only side to be keeping tabs on the promising shot-stopper.

“Every team have scouts and some of them are following Ugurcan’s matches,” Kirkpinar told Ajansspor.

“ haven’t made an official offer for him. I know and Schalke are following him.

“Liverpool are also interested in him. Liverpool officials have talked with us, we had some contacts, but no official offer has come from them.”

Klopp is eager to have two reliable options on his books, having said of Mignolet back in April: “We only have a first XI. The quality in training when all the boys are fit is incredible.

“I’m sure he [Mignolet] thinks of himself as a number one but he’s the best number two in the Premier League.

“He has improved in the last year because of his professionalism and his attitude. It’s just brilliant.”

While Mignolet is a welcome presence at Anfield, he has expressed a desire to see more minutes and opened the door for a switch to be made away from Liverpool in the next window.