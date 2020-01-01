‘Liverpool have overtaken Man City as dominant force’ – Klopp’s side are ‘standard bearers’, says Heskey

The former Reds striker sees those at Anfield having taken on the mantle of being the side to catch when it comes to supremacy in the Premier League

have overtaken as “the dominant force” in the Premier League, claims Emile Heskey, with Jurgen Klopp’s side considered to have become “standard bearers”.

The Reds are still waiting on a first piece of domestic silverware since 2012.

They have, however, savoured , UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup successes over the course of the last 12 months.

Those at Anfield have also opened up a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, having fallen agonisingly short in a title quest during the 2018-19 campaign.

Once a green light is given for competitive action in to resume, the Reds will require just two wins to end a 30-year wait for top-flight glory.

Whatever happens, Heskey believes Liverpool have become the side to beat heading forward, with there every reason to believe that another era of trophy collecting can be overseen by Klopp.

The ex-Reds striker told The Mirror: "Liverpool have slowly got to the point where they are now kind of the dominant force. They are the standard bearers now.

"It was Manchester City for a while, but now Liverpool have taken on that mantle.

"But with their forward line getting a year older, can they carry on doing it at that level? That’s the question.

"And then your recruitment has to be special too. You have to bring in players who are really going to make a difference when they come into the side, players who can hit the ground running.

"Manchester City have got it right in that sense, but Liverpool are slowly doing that too."

Liverpool have found plenty of value in the transfer market over recent years, in acquiring the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, while home-grown talent has been given a chance to shine.

Heskey expects that approach to serve the Reds well, with only minor tinkering required in order to keep a star-studded squad hungry for more major honours.

He added: "If you look at some of the youth players they have got, it’s their time to shine.

"They have seen it with Trent, who is basically the blueprint for that. I don’t see why the others can’t.

"The squad is probably missing one or two players, but overall it is pretty much set.

"Age-wise they are not too bad for the next year or so.

"But you’d want to bring in a couple of younger players to freshen it up and to give some of the established players a challenge."