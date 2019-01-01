Liverpool have best player, signing & boss despite missing out on title – Redknapp

The former Reds star has paid tribute to Vigil van Dijk, Alisson and Jurgen Klopp in what could still be a memorable season for those at Anfield

may have missed out on the Premier League but, according to Jamie Redknapp, they still boast the player, signing and manager in the division.

The Reds fell agonisingly short in their bid to secure a first top-flight crown in 29 years, with the final standings seeing them finish just a point behind champions .

To have battled so valiantly and been left empty-handed is disappointing for those at Anfield, but there are still plenty of positives for the finalists to take.

Virgil van Dijk has cemented a standing as arguably the finest defender on the planet, with the Dutchman seeing his efforts in 2018-19 recognised with the PFA Player of the Year award.

Former Reds star Redknapp believes that prize is justified, telling the Daily Mail of a man he considers to be the cream of the Premier League crop: “I cannot remember a player who has transformed a Premier League team more than Virgil van Dijk.

“This time last season, Van Dijk had only been a Liverpool player for six months and his new side needed to beat on the final day to confirm a top-four spot.

“Now they have posted a points total that would have won the title in pretty much every other season.

“Raheem Sterling is the player who gets me out of my seat the most, but Van Dijk has taken Liverpool to another level.”

With Van Dijk marshalling the back four, international goalkeeper Alisson has been a revelation between the sticks and a deserving recipient of the Golden Glove award.

Redknapp said when pressed for his signing of the season: “Liverpool needed a goalkeeper after Loris Karius's errors in last season's Champions League final. They paid a then-record £65 million to sign Alisson but the Brazilian has been worth every penny.

“There may have been some nervy moments when he has dwelled too long in possession but his 21 clean sheets say it all.”

Leading the likes of Van Dijk and Alisson has been Jurgen Klopp, with the German earning plenty of plaudits despite still searching for a first major honour of his spell on Merseyside.

Article continues below

Redknapp believes he is the top manager of 2018-19, saying: “He may not have won the title but Jurgen Klopp has done a remarkable job.

“Not only has he pushed Manchester City to the limit, but he has also reached a second successive Champions League final.”

Liverpool will be hoping to get their hands on elusive silverware when they take on domestic rivals in a European showpiece on June 1.