Liverpool handed injury concern as Elliott withdraws from England U21 squad

The teenage winger has returned to Anfield for treatment on a knock he picked up in the Reds' last Premier League outing against Chelsea

Harvey Elliott has handed Liverpool an injury concern after withdrawing from England's U21 squad for their latest European Championship qualifier against Kosovo on Tuesday.

The FA have confirmed the news in an official statement, with Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon also forced to pull out after picking up a knock in training.

"Harvey Elliott and Ryan Sessegnon have withdrawn from the England men's under-21s squad to play Kosovo on Tuesday," the statement reads.



"Liverpool player Elliott reported for international duty with an injury sustained during his side’s recent draw against Chelsea. Following further assessment, it has been decided that the 18-year-old is unlikely to play any part in the game in Milton Keynes so has returned to his club."

