Liverpool handed injury concern as Elliott withdraws from England U21 squad
Harvey Elliott has handed Liverpool an injury concern after withdrawing from England's U21 squad for their latest European Championship qualifier against Kosovo on Tuesday.
The FA have confirmed the news in an official statement, with Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon also forced to pull out after picking up a knock in training.
"Harvey Elliott and Ryan Sessegnon have withdrawn from the England men's under-21s squad to play Kosovo on Tuesday," the statement reads.
"Liverpool player Elliott reported for international duty with an injury sustained during his side’s recent draw against Chelsea. Following further assessment, it has been decided that the 18-year-old is unlikely to play any part in the game in Milton Keynes so has returned to his club."
Editors' Picks
- Chelsea beaten with Heath & Foord to come: Have Arsenal solved their big-game hoodoo?
- Wasteful again! USMNT outshone by superstar Davies as Canada steals a road point
- A new low? Brazil-Argentina farce brings more shame on South American football
- Lionel Messi's burofax to ex-Barcelona president Bartomeu revealed
More to follow.