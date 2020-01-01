Liverpool goalkeeper Karius completes Union Berlin loan move

The 27-year-old returns to Germany for the first time since joining the Reds from Mainz in 2016, having spent the last two seasons at Besiktas

goalkeeper Loris Karius has completed his loan move to side Union Berlin.

The German shot-stopper, 27, has spent the last two seasons on loan at having been ousted from the No.1 shirt at Anfield by Alisson.

Karius hasn’t played for Liverpool since the 3-1 defeat to in the 2018 final, when he was at fault for goals from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

Now, he returns to for the first time since joining Liverpool from in 2016.

Bundesliga minnows Union are looking to consolidate their place among the country’s elite after finishing 11th in 2019-20, their first-ever season in the top flight.

Urs Fischer’s side are currently 14th after losing to and drawing with in their first two games this season.

“I'm looking forward to my new opportunity in Berlin and I’m happy to be playing in the Bundesliga again,” Karius told Union’s official website.

“Union is a special club, one that has earned a great deal of respect, not just by promotion to the Bundesliga. I would like to play my part in this positive development and help to achieve the great goal of staying in the Bundesliga.”

Football director Oliver Ruhnert added: "The signing of Loris Karius means we have secured a goalkeeper with great national and international experience.

“His strengths are well known, so we are pleased to be in an excellent position in this important role of the team from our perspective. For Loris it offers the chance to focus again on the Bundesliga in a stable environment and to try to stay in the league with Union.”

Article continues below

After spending time at and as a youngster, Karius joined Liverpool from Mainz as one of his country’s most highly-rated young goalkeepers.

With Alisson now firmly established as Jurgen Klopp’s No.1, it is perhaps unlikely that he will return to play a significant role at Liverpool, but he will no doubt be hopeful of rediscovering his confidence and form back in his home country.

Union’s next game is a home fixture against his former side Mainz.