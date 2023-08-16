Liverpool to gazump Manchester United? Reds launch bid to sign Morocco World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina and are hoping to beat Manchester United to the midfielder's signature.

Liverpool enter Amrabat race

United hopeful of signing midfielder

Morocco star sat out Fiorentina's recent matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are ready to battle their arch rivals for the signature of Amrabat. The Morocco midfielder has not featured for Fiorentina in pre-season amid increased interest from other clubs, in particular United. However, according to a report by Dutch newspaper AD Sportwereld Liverpool are now keen on signing the 26-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool urgently need to sign new midfielders after selling Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively. And the Reds have recently lost out on two of their main targets after Chelsea signed Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia from under their noses.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United have spent heavily this summer to sign Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund. However, their narrow 1-0 win over Wolves in their opening Premier League fixture underlined the need to sign another midfielder. United are low on funds after spending more than £165 million ($209m) this summer and UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations mean they must sell players in order to make more signings. So far they have only sold Fred to Fenerbahce and Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest, while Harry Maguire's proposed £30m ($38m) transfer to West Ham has broken down.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side host Bournemouth on Saturday after drawing 1-1 at Chelsea in their opening match of the season.