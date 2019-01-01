Liverpool forward Firmino winning Champions League final fitness race

The Brazil international has been nursing a thigh problem, but has shown on his social media channels that he is ready for a meeting with Tottenham

Roberto Firmino is winning his fitness race ahead of the final in a welcome boost for .

The international has been nursing a thigh problem that brought his Premier League campaign to a premature conclusion.

Jurgen Klopp was aware of the need to avoid taking unnecessary risks with the 16-goal forward.

As a result, his last domestic game of the season came against Cardiff on April 21.

He was considered to be ready for a European outing against on May 1 but managed just 11 minutes off the bench in a 3-0 defeat at Camp Nou.

Firmino played no part in the stunning turnaround completed by the Reds in that tie or their final three Premier League games.

The 27-year-old has, however, stepped up his recovery as he chases down a place in Klopp’s plans for a continental clash with on June 1.

He travelled with the Liverpool squad for a warm weather training camp in Marbella this week.

Strength and rehabilitation assistant David Ridings, along with physio Sven Kampmann, worked hard with the South American as he bids to make a return to full fitness.

Good to see Roberto Firmino back doing some training. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/KmbIIMdT0e — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 18, 2019

Klopp stated at the end of the domestic season that he expected Firmino to come back into his thoughts.

After watching his side see off 2-0 but miss out on the Premier League title by a solitary point, the Reds boss said of his Brazilian striker: “We have time before the final and that should be enough.”

Liverpool still have two weeks before they are due to face Spurs at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

That means time is on their side, along with Firmino.

He has been doing more work in the gym, with his range of movement being tested.

The videos he posted on his official Instagram account also prove that he has been able to take part in running and ball work.

His national side have already seen enough to convince them that he is close to full sharpness.

Brazil have included the Reds star in their squad for this summer’s Copa America, which will see them going in search of major international honours on home soil.