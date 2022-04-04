Liverpool legends and icons have become the subject of several street art murals as fans express their appreciation for the on-field heroics delivered by those donning the colours of their beloved football club.

A number of designs have been painted across the city in recent years as players, coaches and supporters celebrate the club's success under Jurgen Klopp.

GOAL takes a look at the best murals dispersed across Liverpool's famous streets, as well as where you can find them.

Mohamed Salah

The new Mohamed Salah mural near Anfield is an absolute epic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YW6RpQTMFz — GOAL (@goal) March 30, 2022

Address: 54 Anfield Rd, Liverpool, L4 0TD

Google Maps: Directions to the mural can be found here

John Culshaw, who has previously worked on several murals that now sparkle in his native Liverpool, painted this stunning representation of Salah, in what is Liverpool FC's most recent piece of street art.

The Anfield Road Traders' Association commissioned the design as part of a refurbishment of Anfield Road. Several Liverpool icons were nominated to be the subject of the mural - including Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush, and Virgil Van Dijk - but Salah was voted in by the fans.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Goal

Address: Sybil Rd, Liverpool, L4 0RR - corner of Anfield Road

Google Maps: Directions to the mural can be found here

Following the Reds' Champions League victory in 2019, The Anfield Wrap created this painting of Liverpool local lad Alexander-Arnold in support of ‘Fans Support Foodbanks’ - a local charity.

The mural acts as inspiration for all Liverpool youngsters as it celebrates the accomplishments of someone who, in his own words, "is just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true."

Jurgen Klopp

Goal

Address: 44 Jamaica St, Liverpool, L1 0AF

Google Maps: Directions to the mural can be found here

This mural of the Liverpool manager was created by artist Akse in December 2018 and can be located in the Baltic Triangle.

This artwork was made three years after Klopp arrived at Anfield, during a breakthrough season in which Liverpool spent much of the campaign at the top of the table before narrowly missing out on the Premier League title by just one point.

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson has his very own mural outside Anfield 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/0gpSn6y9BY — GOAL (@goal) July 25, 2020

Address: Sybil Rd, Liverpool, L4 0RR - corner of Anfield Road

Google Maps: Directions to the mural can be found here

This mural, located directly opposite Alexander-Arnold’s, was commissioned by The Redmen TV to commemorate Liverpool's Premier League title-winning success, as well as the club captain's career.

During his ninth season at Anfield, Henderson became the first Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League trophy.

Steven Gerrard

Goal

Address: 1 Hawkesworth St, Liverpool, L4 0UA - on the side of the Sandon pub

Google Maps: Directions to the mural can be found here

This street artwork of Liverpool legend and former captain Steven Gerrard was yet another masterpiece put together by renowned local artist, John Culshaw.

Fans were given a selection of subject options, and the majority of them voted for Gerrard over Robbie Fowler, Bob Paisley, Jerzy Dudek, and Sami Hyypia.

Ode to Mo

Goal

Address: 4 Basnett St, Liverpool, L1 1EJ

Google Maps: Directions to the mural can be found here

Guy McKinley created this ode to Mohamed Salah, which is located in the heart of the city centre and features a poem by Musa Okwonga.

This piece was put together in the summer of 2018 following a record-breaking debut season in the Premier League in which Salah scored 32 goals for Liverpool.

Klopp’s champions of 2020

Address: 40 Jamaica St, Liverpool, L1 0AF

Google Maps: Directions to the mural can be found here

Klopp's success at Liverpool was celebrated with this colourful piece of art put together by Liverpudlian artist Caleb following the club's 19th league title and first Premier League crown.

The mural captures the Liver Bird, which is synonymous with Anfield, grabbing hold of the Premier League trophy as well as Klopp's trademark smile.

Title winning captains: Henderson and Hansen

Jordan Henderson and Alan Hansen. Good things come...



Appreciate this isn't the first Henderson mural but it was planned since March 😬.



Thanks to Revilo Properties for sponsoring this artwork@JHenderson @LivEchoLFC @ynwagram @empireofthekop @spiritofshankly @LFCMAGAZINE pic.twitter.com/auSs1qtFRK — Paul Curtis (@paulcurtisart) August 6, 2020

Address: 38 Old Barn Rd, Liverpool, L4 2QP

Google Maps: Directions to the mural can be found here

Article continues below

This design commemorates Liverpool's most recent title triumph alongside the one that came before it, with Henderson and Alan Hansen proudly lifting the Premier League and First Division trophies respectively.

Paul Curtis, the artist behind this work, is also known for his Liver Bird wings mural, which can be found right next to the Klopp’s champions of 2020 mural.

Further reading