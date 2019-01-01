Liverpool ‘focused’ on winning maiden Premier League title, says Mohamed Salah

Despite being one of the most successful teams in English football, the Reds are yet to lift the Premier League trophy since its inception

are determined to boost their hopes of winning their first title with a win over ‘confident’ on Sunday, according to Mohamed Salah.

The Reds, currently joint league leaders with , will be aiming to reclaim their dominance at the summit with a three-point lead when they visit Old Trafford for their league date against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Liverpool are in contention to clinch their first league silverware since the 1989-90 season when they last won the Division One title, before the start of the Premier League in 1992.

For Salah, a win against United would be crucial for the league triumph and he has disclosed how focused they are to end their 27-year jinx in the English topflight.

“We certainly want to win the league. We haven’t won the title for 27 years, everyone is focused on winning the year and the global media is saying ‘this is Liverpool’s year’,” Salah told KingFut.

“This exerts some pressure but at the end, you need to win every game to succeed in winning the league. Man United won their last 10-11 games and it’s a great thing for them that restored their confidence and they came back in a good position in the league.”

“They [Man United] are confident right now and everyone knows how much they want to beat Liverpool to stop them from winning the trophy, but ultimately we want to clinch victory, that’s all I can say.”

The Egyptian winger currently leads the Premier League scorers’ chart with 17 goals and he will be hoping to add to his tally when he makes his 27th league appearance for the season on Sunday.