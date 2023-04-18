Liverpool exploring £25m Ryan Gravenberch transfer swoop with Bayern open to sale

Liverpool are exploring a £25 million ($31m) move for Ryan Gravenberch, with Bayern Munich expected to cut their losses on the midfielder this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are set to overhaul their midfield at the end of the season, and have drawn up a comprehensive list of targets. GOAL can confirm that they are long-time admirers of Gravenberch, who joined Bayern from Ajax last summer but has failed to hold down a regular place since. The 20-year-old has made only four starts this season, and is understood to be willing to leave in order to play regular football. Likewise, Bayern are believed to be open to selling, with a fee of around £25m ($31m) touted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gravenberch is by no means the only player on Liverpool’s agenda, with work taking place on a number of fronts ahead of the summer transfer window. The Reds believe they have a good chance of landing England international Mason Mount from Chelsea, and they are interested in Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, though would face strong competition from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United for both. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom has been linked, as has another Chelsea man, Conor Gallagher.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Their interest in Gravenberch, first reported by the Sunday Times, is serious though. Liverpool have already added another young Dutch star in Cody Gakpo, and have not been put off by Gravenberch’s struggles in Munich. They scouted him extensively while he was at Ajax, and believe he has the skillset and physicality to thrive in the Premier League. The price, too, would allow them to continue to pursue other targets, having opted against a £130m ($162m) move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp won't be putting all his energy into transfer targets just yet, with Liverpool still aiming for an unlikely top-four finish in the Premier League. The Reds will be back in action at home to Nottingham Forest on April 22.