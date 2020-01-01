‘Liverpool don’t want a Neymar or Messi’ – Klopp won’t break the bank on Koulibaly, says Barnes

The former Reds star cannot see the Premier League champions splashing the cash on any player, especially if they face competition for signatures

will not be breaking the bank for defender Kalidou Koulibaly, claims John Barnes, with the Reds not in the market for “a Neymar or Lionel Messi” which requires them to spend big.

A raid on Napoli for another proven centre-half has been mooted for those at Anfield.

The Premier League title has been secured by Jurgen Klopp’s side in record-breaking style this season, but those on Merseyside are aware of the need to seek continuous improvement, and that means further bolstering star-studded ranks if the right additions become available.

Barnes concedes that Koulibaly would fall into that category as the “finished article” , with it possible that the international could aid the ongoing development of Joe Gomez, rather than stunt the 23-year-old’s progress.

The Reds legend told BonusCodeBets : “Koulibaly is a very good player and you’re looking at Joe Gomez coming through and he could help him, Koulibaly is already the finished article so if they get him that would be a good signing for them.

“If they don’t get him, well they’re still 25 points better than any other team, so as long as they don’t lose players…

“I don’t think there’s necessarily a reason to go out and make big-name signings. Yes, they’ve signed [Takumi] Minamino and they may be able to sign some players that aren’t going to go straight into the first team, but I don’t think they necessarily need that.”

Barnes does not expect Klopp to be drawn into a bidding war for any player in the next window and is not convinced that Liverpool’s standing as champions means that they are guaranteed to fend off competition for top targets .

He added: “If offer Koulibaly twice the salary, then he’ll go to Manchester City.

“The whole idea that Liverpool are the champions and that means he’ll go to them, that’s not the case.

“Liverpool is an attractive proposition, as attractive as anybody else, whether they are more attractive than or Manchester City I don’t think that’s necessarily true.

“What may happen is that his type of football may suit Liverpool. I don’t think he’s suited to the type of football that Manchester City play.

“Liverpool are always looking to improve on players and you’re always going to be linked with players if you’re a big club and it’s a good time to buy when you’re at the top.

“I don’t think there’ll be many signings coming to Liverpool. If there’s a signing that they feel will improve them they’ll do that, but that’s no different to any other club.

“Liverpool won’t break the bank to sign anybody, the type of player Liverpool want isn’t going to be a Neymar or Messi who you may have to break the bank for, so they will able to get the players they want but they won’t have to break the bank for them.”