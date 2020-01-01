‘Liverpool clearly don’t see Brewster as long-term prospect’ – Move will benefit everyone, says Barnes

Rhian Brewster needs to be pushing for a move away from because the Reds “clearly don’t see him as a long-term prospect”, claims John Barnes.

The 20-year-old frontman has been billed as a star of the future at Anfield for some time.

Having helped fire to U17 World Cup glory in 2017, Brewster was expected to make a breakthrough at senior level with club and country.

He has, however, been restricted to just four competitive appearances for Liverpool and spent the second half of the 2019-20 campaign registering 11 goals during a productive loan spell at Swansea.

Another switch is expected to be secured in the current window, with Barnes suggesting that a permanent deal should be sought.

The Liverpool legend is not writing Brewster off, with it possible that he could be returned to Anfield in a big-money agreement at some stage in the future, but he cannot see the youngster getting the opportunities he needs at an elite club.

Barnes told BonusCodeBets: “Despite Rhian Brewster have a good loan spell at last season, Liverpool clearly don’t see him as a long-term prospect.

“If the centre-forward gets injured, they obviously don’t feel like he would be the right replacement.

“However, it is also a good thing for the player. If he feels like he is not going to play regular football at Liverpool, it is right for him to want to move in order to play each week.

“Rather than waiting at the club, hoping to get game time, it is good that he can look to find a home for himself at a club where he will play regularly and then maybe a few years down the line, Liverpool try to buy him for £50m.

“Rhian Brewster moving away will be good for both parties, and he can evolve into an even better player over the next few seasons.

“Regarding where he may move to, you have to look at what other Premier League clubs are looking for.

“Clubs will want a proven international player from abroad who could cost £30m, rather than someone who has not performed at a top-six club, especially if you are a club in the bottom half of the Premier League table.”