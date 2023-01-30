Liverpool defender Phillips hoping for deadline day exit with Galatasaray and Schalke among clubs keen

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is set to leave the club on transfer deadline day, with Galatasaray and Schalke keen to sign him.

Phillips to be allowed to leave

Reds want at least £8m for permanent deal

Loan deal possible, talks ongoing

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old centre-back is eager to move on in search of regular football, and has been told by Liverpool that he can leave if a suitable offer is received. Galatasaray, Schalke and Stuttgart are among the clubs to have registered an interest, with talks ongoing between the player's representatives and interested parties. Phillips is also admired by Bournemouth, Southampton and Fulham, among others.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool sources insisted on Monday that no firm offers, either loan or permanent, had been received for Phillips, who has made five first-team appearances this season. The Reds would want at least £8 million ($10m) to consider a permanent sale, but a loan with an option to buy could also appeal, with both Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio, recently recalled from loans of their own, able to provide emergency defensive cover if needed.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool are also set to loan promising teenage defender Luke Chambers to Kilmarnock for the rest of the season. The 18-year-old, who can play at left-back or centre-back, featured for Jurgen Klopp's senior side in pre-season and has been named on the substitutes' bench twice for games against Fulham and Derby, but will spend the remainder of the campaign in Scotland. The Reds also expect to receive loan offers for another young academy defender, James Norris, before the transfer deadline passes.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will look to bounce back from the disappointment of Sunday's FA Cup exit at Brighton when they travel to face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 GMT).