‘Liverpool could be overhauled if Man City spend well’ – Carragher not expecting Klopp to spend big

The ex-Reds defender sees little reason for the Premier League champions to invest heavily, but admits that rivals are likely to dip into the market

can be overhauled in 2020-21 if spend wisely in the next transfer window, concedes Jamie Carragher.

The Reds have swept to a record-setting Premier League title triumph this season, with that crown snatched from the grasp of those at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have surged 23 points clear of the chasing pack, becoming the first to confirm their coronation as kings of with seven games to spare.

They have been a dominant force on a domestic stage, having already claimed and Club World Cup prizes, with the promise there for more success to come.

Rivals are, however, expected to close in on Liverpool by pumping considerable funds into their respective ranks, with Klopp likely to take in another quiet summer on the recruitment front.

Carragher has no issue with that, given all that the Reds have achieved, but admits that those on Merseyside are far from being untouchable.

"When a team wins something you hear the old cliché that you've always got to strengthen when you're at your best, but that was probably proven incorrect this season by how well Liverpool did in the league," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"I don't have any worry about Liverpool dropping off mentally because they've won the league," he added. "With the type of manager Jurgen Klopp is, I don't think he would accept that.

"If you go back to as well, they won two titles in a row against , which is no easy feat.

"That shows you again that his teams don't drop off after winning the title.

"I'm not worried about that, it's just whether City's recruitment strategy will get them a lot closer to, or overhaul, Liverpool next season."

Carragher added on how Pep Guardiola could rein in Klopp: "The big problem is how many goals City have conceded compared to Liverpool. That's the big difference between the two teams.

"I think the centre-backs issue was a problem for City all season. They need to rectify having lost Kompany. If they add in that position, they could certainly bridge the gap and make it really tight next year.

"There's no doubt that City will do a lot more in the market than Liverpool will. I think if City recruit well, it will bridge that gap that we've seen this season and then it becomes about how Liverpool deal with that."

Liverpool will be given a guard of honour by City when they take in a trip to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, but there will be a desire on the part of those in Manchester to ensure that said show of respect is a one-off and not something to be repeated on a regular basis in the coming years.