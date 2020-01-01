Liverpool-linked Correa makes Premier League admission after starring for Lazio

The Argentina international has been catching the eye in Italy and admits that he would welcome the chance to test himself in English football

Joaquin Correa has sparked talk of interest from , and the forward admits he would welcome the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League at some stage.

The international has been a consistent presence across his time in European football, with the 25-year-old ending up in Rome after taking in stints with and .

His game has been taken to new heights at Lazio, with eight goals and four assists recorded through 27 appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.

More teams

That end product has seen his stock rise, with leading sides in among those said to be mulling over moves.

Correa is in no rush to take in a change of scenery, with a new contract in committed to that he is due to take him through to 2024.

He is, however, prepared to admit that the English top flight appeals to him, with hope offered to the likes of Liverpool when it comes to future approaches.

Correa said in an Instagram Livestream: “I’d like to play in the Premier League.

“Right now, I am concentrating on Lazio, but I enjoy the English league too. I would want to improve my English and I will do that.”

England is not the only destination Correa has his eye on, though, with there also plans on his part to return to his roots.

He added: “I’d like to play for Estudiantes again, but I am doing well in Europe right now and want to continue here for a few more years.”

That admission will have been welcomed by Estudiantes chairman Juan Sebastian Veron.

The former Lazio midfielder is, however, happy to see a talented countryman thriving in for now.

Article continues below

Veron told Infocielo of Correa: “He is crushing it. He must remain there in Italy.”

That could be considered a warning against making an imminent move to the Premier League, with Veron able to call upon personal experience in that department.

He swapped Lazio for Manchester United in 2001, before then moving on to Chelsea, but failed to make the impact expected of him in England and eventually headed home following a loan spell back in Italy at .