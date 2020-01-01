Liverpool completing a calendar year unbeaten would be a 'massive' achievement - Robertson

The Reds will go down in the Premier League record books with one more positive result and the Scottish full-back has hailed the squad's character

Andy Robertson says it would be a "massive" achievement if go a full year unbeaten in the Premier League.

If Liverpool avoid defeat at home to Sheffield United on Thursday, it will ensure they have not suffered a top-flight defeat for 12 months.

Their last loss came against on January 3, 2019 and, after playing , the Reds' next league game comes against on January 11, 2020.

Robertson believes the feat would say more about the character of the Liverpool players than their obvious talents, but he also knows even if they achieve it, the focus would soon move to an third-round tie against .

"It would say a lot," the defender told Liverpool's official website. "I think it says more about our mentality than it maybe does about our skill or how good we are, because to be able to do it when on a lot of occasions it's been Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday - we've had a lot of games.

"And obviously going far in the last season, we went right to the end, but to still not lose your focus in the Premier League is so important. So that has to be our aim and hopefully, we can get the result that we need on January 2 to do that [go a year unbeaten].

"It would be massive for us to go a whole calendar year [unbeaten], but I'd rather a whole season than a whole calendar year because I think that would mean we would be champions. But we'll let other people talk about that and we'll just move on because we've got no time to waste with a massive FA Cup game in the coming days."

Liverpool are 13 points clear in the Premier League with a game in hand on second-placed .

They also won the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2019, but Robertson is hoping the Reds can achieve even more in the next 12 months.

"Of course, there's not much point in us standing still," said the 25-year-old. "Look, it’s going to be a tough year to top in terms of winning the Champions League and the tally in the Premier League and stuff like that, but that has to be our aim.

"We're going into 2020 and we've put ourselves in a good position – we're obviously in the last 16 of the Champions League and we're in a good position in the Premier League. It's up to us to continue that and to not let 2019 be the only year they talk about with this group of boys.

"That's our determination and hopefully I'm sitting here this time next year and we'll go 'what a year it's been again' and then we'll move on to 2021. That has to be the aim, that's the determination for all of the boys and now it's up to us to fulfil it."