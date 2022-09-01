Liverpool complete deadline day Arthur Melo loan signing from Juventus

Liverpool have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan deal.

Brazil international will spend campaign at Anfield

Reds moved after Henderson became latest injury victim

No option to buy included in deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds launched a surprise deadline day move for the Brazilian international after captain Jordan Henderson became the latest midfielder sidelined through injury. The 26-year-old, set to wear No. 29, completed a medical on Merseyside on Thursday afternoon and will now spend the season at Anfield. There is no option to buy included in the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have been struck by a spate of midfield injuries, with Henderson, who is expected to miss at least two weeks, joining the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Reds tried to launch a late bid for RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer, but found the Bundesliga side unwilling to do business for the Austrian international, who is expected to join Bayern Munich when his contract expires in 2023.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Arthur started his career at Gremio...

Getty

He joined Barcelona in 2018...

Getty

Before moving on to Juventus in 2020...

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Arthur was part of the Barcelona team beaten 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in the second-leg of the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final. He replaced Arturo Vidal for the final 15 minutes, arriving shortly before Divock Origi's iconic winning goal.

THE VERDICT: Liverpool fans have been crying out for a new midfield signing all summer, but few would have predicted that it would be Arthur who would be identified as the solution to their problems. He at least arrives with pedigree, having played for Barcelona and Juventus as well as the Brazilian national team, but his recent form and injury record offers cause for concern. The suspicion is that Liverpool have taken a low-risk, low-cost move with a bigger picture in mind.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARTHUR AND LIVERPOOL? Arthur is expected to be eligible for the Reds' Premier League trip to Everton on Saturday afternoon, though given the fact he has not played a competitive game since May, he is unlikely to start at Goodison Park.