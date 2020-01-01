'We need justice for us as human beings' - Liverpool star Brewster posts emotional message amid George Floyd protests

The on-loan Swansea forward, who has previously spoken out about his own experiences of racism, has again called for greater equality in society

striker Rhian Brewster has spoken out against racism in response to the protests that continue to spread across the United States, saying a "level playing field is all we have been crying for."

There has been widespread unrest in cities across the US over the past 48 hours in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. A white policeman has since been charged with his murder.

The incident has sparked fresh calls for reform in how the authorities treat ethnic minorities, as well as the wider issue of racism in society. Reflecting on those Issues, Brewster, who is currently on loan at Swansea, posted a lengthy message on Twitter alongside a picture of himself and forward Harry Wilson playing for Liverpool.

“This is way deeper than just pointing out who’s staying quiet and who’s speaking up,” said the 20-year-old.

“Unfortunately for us black/brown people etc, this is a real life and everyday occurrence in so many different ways. For years and generations we’ve been screaming out for change and to be heard yet the pain continues.

“We’ve all been shown films like Roots, we’ve all seen films like Boyz in the Hood where this reality is covered and showcased. Yet we are still living these movies in real life. In 2020, today.

“This goes beyond just #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, we need justice for us as human beings. We don’t want special privilege. A level playing field is all we have been crying for, forever. Hear us. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Brewster has previously spoken out about his own experiences of racism, revealing he can recall at least seven incidents where he or one of his team-mates has been racially abused on the field.

In 2017, he said Spartak Moscow captain Leonid Mironov racially abused him while playing for Liverpool in a UEFA Youth League match. UEFA launched an investigation but said there was insufficient evidence to take any further action against Mironov.

The following year Brewster claimed team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White was racially abused by a Spanish player during the Under-17 World Cup final, but a FIFA-led investigation was later dropped again due to a lack of evidence.

He also publicly criticised the punishment handed down to Bulgaria for the racist behaviour of some of their fans during a qualifier against England in October 2019, labelling the verdict of UEFA's disciplinary panel "embarrassing".