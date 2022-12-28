'There is a lot to like' - Liverpool boss Klopp hails signing of Netherlands star Gakpo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is thrilled after seeing the Reds land Netherlands international Cody Gakpo from PSV.

Gakpo signs from PSV

Klopp highlights his qualities

Excited by his new arrival

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool confirmed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV on Wednesday after agreeing a fee that could reach £44 million with the Eredivisie side. The Reds boss has now talked up the club's latest signing and told fans what to expect from Gakpo.

WHAT THEY SAID: “There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience. He was the captain of PSV, he was the Player of the Year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team," he told the club's official website. "So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better. Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo will boost a Liverpool attack currently without Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino due to injury. The attacker has been in superb form this season, scoring nine goals and picking up 12 assists in just 14 league outings for PSV.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? Klopp must now decide when to hand his new signing his Liverpool debut, although he may have to wait as Gakpo will be treated as a World Cup returnee and will need time to integrate.