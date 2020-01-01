Liverpool appoint Barry Lewtas as new under-23s coach

The 39-year-old has been confirmed as Neil Critchley's successor at Kirkby with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson taking over as under-18s manager

have named Barry Lewtas as their new under-23s coach.

The 39-year-old will step up from his role as under-18s coach from next season. He replaces Neil Critchley, who left the Reds to take charge of League One side Blackpool in March.

Lewtas has enjoyed two successful seasons with the 18s at Kirkby, winning the FA Youth Cup last year – Liverpool’s first success in that competition since 2007.

More teams

His side were second in the Premier League U18 North table before the season was ended prematurely due to coronavirus, and had reached the knockout stages of the UEFA Youth League for the second year in succession before being beaten by .

Lewtas has been at Liverpool since 2013, having previously worked with both and . He initially coached the under-12 group at Kirkby before moving up to under-16s and then under-18s, where he succeeded Kop legend Steven Gerrard in 2018.

He has helped oversee the development of players such as Neco Williams and Curtis Jones, both of whom have progressed to Melwood to be part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team setup in the last 12 months.

As under-18s coach, he has gained a reputation for building exciting, energetic teams. The likes of Williams, Yasser Larouci, Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain, who all made their senior debuts this season, have flourished under his guidance.

Article continues below

Lewtas will be replaced as under-18s coach by Marc Bridge-Wilkinson. The former Port Vale midfielder had previously been in charge of the under-16s at the Academy, and will now take over a group which will include highly-rated prospects Tom Hill, Layton Stewart, James Norris and James Balagizi, with the likes of Clarkson and Cain stepping up to under-23 level.

More follows.