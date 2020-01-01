'Liverpool are way ahead of everyone else' - Pogba begrudgingly admits Reds deserve Premier League title

The midfielder admitted Manchester United's rivals are far and away the best team in England

Paul Pogba conceded that are "ahead of everyone else in the Premier League", but the midfielder does not want their rivals to lift a long-awaited domestic title.

Liverpool are well on their way to claiming the Premier League title, with the Reds 22 points ahead of second-place following Monday's 3-2 victory over West Ham.

The Reds currently remain unbeaten in the Premier League, with Manchester United the only team to take any points off last season's winners.

Pogba is quick to recognise Liverpool's dominance, admitting that the Reds are far and away the best the Premier League has to offer.

However, the French midfielder isn't happy to see the Reds emerge as the league's dominant force.

"They are so way ahead of everyone else," Pogba told ESPN.

"They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

"As a Manchester United player and with the rivalry between us, we don't want them to win the title. We don't want anyone else to win apart from us, but as a football lover and a respectful player to the opposition team, I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today.

"They have been even better than last season when they won the Champions League and the season before when they [lost the final to ]."

Pogba and Manchester United have not been as awe-inspiring as Liverpool this season, with the World Cup winner missing a large chunk of the Red Devils' season due to injury.

The midfielder has played just seven Premier League matches and one match for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season, and has failed to find the back of the net this campaign.

Solskjaer recently admitted that Pogba is "not anywhere near ready" to return to training as speculation over the midfielder's long-term future intensifies.

Pogba has been linked with an Old Trafford departure all season, with a recent spat between Solskjaer and agent Mino Raiola furthering those rumours.

The club are expecting Pogba to leave this summer, although there is hope that the midfielder signs a new deal at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils currently sit fifth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-place , and will face on Thursday in the second leg of their tie.