Liverpool and Salah deserved Club World Cup winners, says Xavi

The Reds needed extra time to beat Flamengo in the final but the former Barcelona midfielder feels they deserved to go home with the trophy

were deserved winners of this year's Club World Cup and are one of "the best teams" on the planet, according to Xavi.

The holders won the global competition after beating Brazilian side Flamengo in the final.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in normal time of the clash in , only for the Reds to seal the trophy through Roberto Firmino's goal nine minutes into extra time.

Liverpool played just two matches in the competition, having entered at the semi-final stage when they beat Mexican side Monterrey 2-1 thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Firmino

Xavi, who coaches Qatari side and Club World Cup participants Al Sadd, says Jurgen Klopp's team were the strongest of all in the competition, admitting the quality of their squad is too high.

“Liverpool indeed was the best team in the tournament and deserved winning the title," the former and star said.

"They are one of the best teams in the world and played good games, they also have great players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino."

The 39-year-old had special praise for international Salah.

Although Salah did not score any goals in his two matches in , he was lively in both games and set up Keita's goal against Monterrey.

Salah was named the player of the tournament by the FIFA Technical Study Group after the tournament and Xavi feels the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner deserved the award.

“Salah is one of the top 10 players in the world right now and always gives his best performance," he added. "I’ve watched him in the final, he is a great player and deserves to get the best player of the tournament award."

Liverpool are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League and return to domestic action on Boxing Day when they take on second-placed Leicester, who lost 3-1 to on Saturday.

Klopp's team then host at Anfield in their last game of 2019.