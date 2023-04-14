Liverpool and Man City plot Levi Colwill swoop amid Chelsea clear-out of homegrown stars - as defender doesn’t want another loan

Manchester City and Liverpool are eyeing Levi Colwill from Chelsea amid a clear-out of home-grown stars as the defender doesn't want another loan.

Man City & Liverpool line up for Colwill

Talented defender viewed as future England international

Has been impressive with Brighton this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League rivals are stepping up their pursuit of the Chelsea academy product as they feel that the Blues will be forced to part ways with several young players to comply with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules after spending £600m in the past two transfer windows.

According to Standard, the left-footed defender has caught the attention of both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp who are eager to add fresh blood in defence.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Chelsea do not want to lose Colwill and are willing to discuss fresh terms with two years remaining in his contract. But if the player does not agree to a new deal he might get sold as Todd Boehly does not anyone to run down his contract.

With UEFA ruling that selling some homegrown stars would be considered as pure profit, Chelsea feel encouraged to go down that route and might sell Colwill, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to generate around £200m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brighton might also throw their hat into the ring for Colwill if they qualify for European football next season. He joined the Seagulls last summer on loan with Marc Cucurella moving to Stamford Bridge and has made 15 appearances this season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Last season he was on loan at Huddersfield in the Championship where he wore the no.26 shirt, which led Chelsea fans to hail him as the next John Terry.

WHAT NEXT? Colwill might be on his way out of Stamford Bridge if the club fails to tie him down with an extension as the player is not eager for another loan deal. On Saturday, Brighton are set to take on Chelsea but the defender will have to watch from the stands as he is not eligible to go up against his parent club.