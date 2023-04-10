Liverpool make £65m Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella their top transfer alternative to Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have reportedly made Inter star Nicolo Barella their top alternative to Jude Bellingham in an ongoing hunt for another midfielder.

Reds looking to reinforce engine room

England star likely to be out of reach

Other options being explored

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are expected to prioritise reinforcements in their engine room when another transfer window swings open this summer. Borussia Dortmund teenager Bellingham figures prominently on that wish list, but he is expected to fall out of reach as Jurgen Klopp struggles to deliver a top-four finish and Champions League qualification in 2022-23.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the England international being linked with other leading sides across Europe, Liverpool are preparing to turn their attention elsewhere. Calciomercato reports that the Merseyside outfit have Italy international Barella in their sights, with the Euro 2020 winner likely to cost around £65 million ($81m) if he can be prised from San Siro.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool have also been linked with Moises Caicedo of Brighton, but Barella is likely to be a cheaper option than the Ecuadorian star and those at Anfield are eager to keep costs down as they attempt to freshen up their ranks across the board.

WHAT NEXT? Midfield has become an important area for Liverpool to address as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are preparing to depart as free agents. No decision has been made on James Milner’s contact as yet and the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are now into their 30s, while Fabinho will reach that landmark birthday in October.