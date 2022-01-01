Live Blog

USMNT & MLS transfer news today: Latest reports & rumors from American soccer

USMNT fullback Reynolds set for Belgium move

2022-06-17T18:57:35.652Z

USMNT fullback Bryan Reynolds is set to sign with Belgian side Weterlo on a season-loan loan from Roma, reports MLSSoccer.com.

The deal includes a purchase option of €7 million ($7.3m), with FC Dallas retaining a sell-on percentage.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with KV Kortrijk after managing only six apearances for Roma with only one coming since Jose Mourinho took over.

Richards drawing interest from Premier League and La Liga

2022-06-17T18:55:20.861Z

USMNT defender Chris Richards is drawing interest from Southampton, Crystal Palace and Valencia, reports CBS Sports.

Bayern are prepared to sell the defender, but only for a fee of around $15.8 million (€15 million).

Bayern will also demand a buyback clause as the defender looks set to move on after making 10 senior appearances for the club.

American youngster Llanez set for another loan

2022-06-17T17:35:30.471Z

American youngster Uly Llanez is set to spend another season on loan with St. Polten, the club confirmed.

Llanez played 27 games for the club last season, scoring six goals while providing five assists while on loan from Wolfsburg.

St. Polten director Jan Schlaudraff said: “Ulysses has proven his value for the team in many games over the past few months and has shown that he has great potential. 

"We are therefore very pleased that he has decided to develop with us for another year and to recommend him for higher tasks."



Horvath's Forest future in doubt

2022-06-17T17:32:35.635Z

Ethan Horvath's future at Nottingham Forest is in doubt as the club looks to bring in Manchester United's Dean Henderson on loan, GOAL can confirm.

Horvath hinted that he could leave the club while on USMNT duty, saying that his future is undecided.

And he'd almost certainly look to move on if a deal for Henderson is completed as he looks to lock down a more consistent role after serving as a backup primarily during Forest's promotion season.