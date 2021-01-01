UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG in UWCL semi-final action

Endler's save 🚫
PARADÓN @TIANEendler!! (I) pic.twitter.com/7S32mcRTz9— FCBSeny (@FCBseny) April 25, 2021
⏸️. HT | PSG 1-1 Barcelona
What a thrilling first half, words can't begin to explain!
The next 45 minutes are going to be gripping.
OFF THE POST 🤯
Katoto drives into the box and beats Sandra Panos but her shot hits the inside of the post and rolls across the goal.
⏱ 42'— PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) April 25, 2021
NNNNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON !!! Le poteau pour @MarieKatoto sur cette passe en profondeur de @GraceGeyoro 😩@PSG_Feminines 1️⃣ - 1️⃣ @FCBfemeni#𝗣𝗦𝗚𝗙𝗖𝗕 | 🏆 #UWCL
Endler comes up BIG
The Chilean keeper denies Jenni Hermoso of her second of the afternoon from close-range.
What seemed like an easy tap in for Spain's top goal scorer was denied with Endler's strong hand to force a corner kick.
A loose ball in the box sees Endler coming up with a big save again to keep out Andrea Pereira's attempt on goal. Alexia Putellas got to the rebound, but couldn't keep her volley on target.
*and breathe*
Just under 10 minutes left in the first half.
PSG 1-1 Barcelona
PSG taking control of the match
Barcelona are struggling against PSG after their opening goal.
It looked like PSG were about to steal the lead from a free-kick outside the box, but Marta clears the ball off the line to deny the hosts.
What a match and it's only been 30 minutes 🤯
UWCL top goal scorer
This goal against PSG leaves Hermoso as this season's UWCL top goal scorer with six.
GOAL PSG ⚽️
Marie-Antoinette Katoto puts the ball in the middle of the box from a corner to leave Alana Cook with an easier header to equalise the match in the 21st minute.
PSG 1-1 Barcelona
GOOOOOOL ⚽️
Jenni Hermoso puts Barcelona in the lead in the 13th minute over her former club.
A superb cross from Aitana Bonmati eludes Endler's gloves and leaves Hermoso with an easy header in front of goal.
PSG 0-1 Barcelona
Still a lot of football to be played this afternoon.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE @Jennihermoso! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DEL #FCBFEMENI! (0-1, min 13) #PSGBarça pic.twitter.com/C3OjLrnXB7— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 25, 2021
Caroline Graham Hansen with a chance!
The Barcelona winger gets the first clear chance of the match after dribbling into the box from the right wing to unleash a potent shot on goal from close range. Christane Endler had to no trouble to keep the ball out of the back of the net, but lucky no Barca player was there for a rebound.
A thrilling and hectic match so far, this can't stay goalless for much longer.
Exciting start in Paris
Barcelona and PSG are both out to get that early goal this afternoon.
The Catalans have shown what they're about causing their hosts trouble with their passing, but the Parisians have had two free-kicks in the Barca half, though have failed to capitalise so far.
Still 0-0 in the opening 10 minutes.
KO | PSG vs Barcelona
We have KO in Paris.
Here we go!!
What a day for Champions League ☀️😍
📸 Warm-up! / Escalfament! #PSGBarça pic.twitter.com/LzXFSHxnF6— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 25, 2021
What a welcome in Paris 🔴 🔵
Pre-match boost for PSG outside the stadium.
Juste 😍 pic.twitter.com/pphJdQDVk0— PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) April 25, 2021
League leaders 🏆
All four UWCL semi-finalists sit at the top of their respective leagues.
D1 Arkema:
1. PSG 49pts
2. Lyon 48pts
Primera Iberdrola:
1. Barcelona 72 pts
2. Levante 58pts
Frauen Bundesliga:
1. Bayern Munich 54pts
2. Wolfsburg 52pts
FA Women's Super League:
1. Chelsea 51 pts
2. Manchester City 49pts
Lyon won't win the UWCL for the first time since 2014
PSG knocked their French rivals out of Europe on Sunday, their first exit since defeat to the same club way back in 2014.
“I have to say, I was sick of always losing in this kind of scenario here,” said PSG player, Grace Geyoro.
Read more here on Goal by Ameé Ruszkai.
Kheira Hamraoui vs PSG
The Barcelona midfielder, Kheira Hamraoui, has previously played for PSG and Lyon. She beat Barcelona with PSG in the 2014 UWCL quarter-finals and the 2015 semi-finals. While she was at yon she won the UWCL in 2017 and 2018.
Definitely not an unfamiliar opponent for the French midfielder who slots into that centre defensive midfield role in place of Patri Guijarro who is suspended for the semi-final first leg after getting a yellow in the quarter-finals.
Barca's starting XI 🔵🔴
The Catalans instill their classic 4-3-3 formation with Caroline Graham Hansen, Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens leading the attack.
👥 11 #FCBFemeni OFICIAL #PSGBarça— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 25, 2021
👌 @stanleytools#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/uI3oHB4bQn
PSG line-up 🇫🇷
Notre onze de départ avec @AshleyLawrence positionnée un cran plus haut et @_alana_cook en latérale droite 📋#PSGFCB | 🏆 #UWCL pic.twitter.com/Alk1hARYTK— PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) April 25, 2021
Welcome back to another UWCL matchday!
The semi-finals are HERE and we're in for a thrilling afternoon.
Today we have the first leg fixtures being played in Paris and Munich.
PSG vs Barcelona
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea
Just two matches away from knowing the two teams featuring in the final!