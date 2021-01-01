Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG in UWCL semi-final action

Keep up to date with all semi-final matches: PSG vs Barcelona and Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

Updated
PSG and Bayern back in UWCL action

⏸️. HT | PSG 1-1 Barcelona

2021-04-25T13:46:38Z

What a thrilling first half, words can't begin to explain!

The next 45 minutes are going to be gripping.

Endler comes up BIG

2021-04-25T13:35:37Z

The Chilean keeper denies Jenni Hermoso of her second of the afternoon from close-range.

What seemed like an easy tap in for Spain's top goal scorer was denied with Endler's strong hand to force a corner kick.

A loose ball in the box sees Endler coming up with a big save again to keep out Andrea Pereira's attempt on goal. Alexia Putellas got to the rebound, but couldn't keep her volley on target. 

*and breathe*

Just under 10 minutes left in the first half.

PSG 1-1 Barcelona

PSG taking control of the match

2021-04-25T13:30:19Z

Barcelona are struggling against PSG after their opening goal.

It looked like PSG were about to steal the lead from a free-kick outside the box, but Marta clears the ball off the line to deny the hosts.

What a match and it's only been 30 minutes 🤯

UWCL top goal scorer

2021-04-25T13:25:00Z

This goal against PSG leaves Hermoso as this season's UWCL top goal scorer with six. 

GOAL PSG ⚽️

2021-04-25T13:22:32Z

Marie-Antoinette Katoto puts the ball in the middle of the box from a corner to leave Alana Cook with an easier header to equalise the match in the 21st minute.

PSG 1-1 Barcelona

GOOOOOOL ⚽️

2021-04-25T13:14:20Z

Jenni Hermoso puts Barcelona in the lead in the 13th minute over her former club.

A superb cross from Aitana Bonmati eludes Endler's gloves and leaves Hermoso with an easy header in front of goal.

PSG 0-1 Barcelona

Still a lot of football to be played this afternoon.

Caroline Graham Hansen with a chance!

2021-04-25T13:10:39Z

The Barcelona winger gets the first clear chance of the match after dribbling into the box from the right wing to unleash a potent shot on goal from close range. Christane Endler had to no trouble to keep the ball out of the back of the net, but lucky no Barca player was there for a rebound.

A thrilling and hectic match so far, this can't stay goalless for much longer.

Exciting start in Paris

2021-04-25T13:07:04Z

Barcelona and PSG are both out to get that early goal this afternoon.

The Catalans have shown what they're about causing their hosts trouble with their passing, but the Parisians have had two free-kicks in the Barca half, though have failed to capitalise so far.

Still 0-0 in the opening 10 minutes.

KO | PSG vs Barcelona

2021-04-25T13:00:28Z

We have KO in Paris. 

Here we go!! 

Alexia Putellas Jenni Hermoso Barcelona Women 2020-21
League leaders 🏆

2021-04-25T12:45:45Z

All four UWCL semi-finalists sit at the top of their respective leagues.

D1 Arkema:

1. PSG 49pts

2. Lyon 48pts

Primera Iberdrola:

1. Barcelona 72 pts

2. Levante 58pts

Frauen Bundesliga:

1. Bayern Munich 54pts

2. Wolfsburg 52pts

FA Women's Super League:

1. Chelsea 51 pts

2. Manchester City 49pts

Lyon won't win the UWCL for the first time since 2014

2021-04-25T12:41:00Z

PSG knocked their French rivals out of Europe on Sunday, their first exit since defeat to the same club way back in 2014.

“I have to say, I was sick of always losing in this kind of scenario here,” said PSG player, Grace Geyoro.

Read more here on Goal by Ameé Ruszkai.

PSG Women 2020-21
Kheira Hamraoui vs PSG

2021-04-25T12:38:00Z

The Barcelona midfielder, Kheira Hamraoui, has previously played for PSG and Lyon. She beat Barcelona with PSG in the 2014 UWCL quarter-finals and the 2015 semi-finals. While she was at yon she won the UWCL in 2017 and 2018.

Definitely not an unfamiliar opponent for the French midfielder who slots into that centre defensive midfield role in place of Patri Guijarro who is suspended for the semi-final first leg after getting a yellow in the quarter-finals. 

 

 

Welcome back to another UWCL matchday!

2021-04-25T12:25:00Z

The semi-finals are HERE and we're in for a thrilling afternoon.

Today we have the first leg fixtures being played in Paris and Munich. 

PSG vs Barcelona 

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

Just two matches away from knowing the two teams featuring in the final!

Fran Kirby Chelsea Women 2020-21
