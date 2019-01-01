Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea join Man Utd & Real Madrid in Pochettino race

Man City plot £80m swoop for new full-backs
Manchester City are targeting young full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Ben Chilwell this summer, The Sun claims.
Pep Guardiola hopes to boost his options at left-back by bringing in Chilwell from Leicester to cover for Benjamin Mendy's fitness issues, but he could cost upwards of £50 million ($65m).
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's Wan-Bissaka has impressed scouts enough to convince the coach that he can challenge for a place on the right side of the defence and will likely set City back around £30m ($39m).
Chelsea enter Pochettino race with Man Utd & Real Madrid
The Blues are ready to ditch Maurizio Sarri for the Spurs boss
Chelsea have emerged as surprise contenders in the battle to land Mauricio Pochettino from Tottenham, Daily Express reports.
The Argentine is reportedly the top candidate to take over at Manchester United at the end of the season, but Real Madrid have long been admirers of his work at Spurs.
Having recently witnessed a dip in form under Maurizio Sarri, though, Chelsea are the latest club rumoured to be eyeing him up.
Failure to secure a place in next season's Champions League could see Sarri's time at Stamford Bridge cut short after one year and Pochettino is the Blues board's early favourite to succeed him.
Spurs eye £50m bid to beat Man Utd in Brooks battle
Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of the Bournemouth midfielder
Tottenham are preparing a £50 million ($65m) offer for Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks, says The Mirror.
Manchester United are said to be another of many clubs interested in the 21-year-old, who was recently ruled out for a month with injury.
Tottenham want to snap up the Wales international in the summer after missing out on him last year.
Arsenal confident of sealing Rabiot signing
A reunion with Unai Emery is looking more likely for the midfielder
Arsenal believe they have taken the upper hand in the battle to sign Adrien Rabiot, according to The Mirror.
The midfielder is free to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and is expected to field offers from many of Europe's top sides.
Arsenal are confident they can convince him to reunite with Unai Emery in London, however, and believe the manager's faith in the France international could prove decisive.
Inter & Napoli face competition for Lazzari
Torino believe they can challenge Inter and Napoli to the signing of SPAL midfielder Manuel Lazzari, Tuttosport reports.
Inter and Napoli have been leading the chase for the 25-year-old and SPAL are ready to let him leave in the summer.
But Torino hope they can convince him to snub the bigger sides by offering guarantees of more playing time.