Transfer News and rumours LIVE: Acosta to PSG fell apart due to $2m difference

Crystal Palace have struck a deadline-day coup as the Eagles snapped up Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The striker had been looking for a way out of his failed loan at Valencia, with Chelsea even talking to rivals Tottenham over a potential deal.

Batshuayi will remain in London, but will do so with Crystal Palace, rather than Spurs, as he looks to revive his career in the Premier League.

