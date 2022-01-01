Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United join race for Eriksen

Arsenal to double Jesus' salary to complete deal
Arsenal are prepared to double Gabriel Jesus' current Manchester City salary in order to complete a transfer, claims the Sun.
The Brazilian will be offered a wage package worth almost £200,000-a-week to move to the Emirates Stadium, and is still interested in a transfer despite Arsenal's failure to reach the Champions League.
Forest want England keeper Pope
Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have set their sights on Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope, reports the Sun.
Pope, 30, could command a transfer fee of £40 million after going down to the Championship with the Clarets in 2021-22.
Man Utd join race for Eriksen (Mirror)
Spurs & Everton also want Denmark international
Manchester United have joined the race to sign Brentford's Christian Eriksen, according to the Mirror.
The Denmark international made a sparkling return to action in 2022 after suffering a heart attack at Euro 2020, and is also wanted by former club Tottenham and Everton.