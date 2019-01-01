Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal join Man Utd & Everton in Brahimi race

Arsenal, Man Utd & Everton eye Porto star Brahimi
The midfielder can leave for free this summer
Arsenal, Manchester United, Everton and Wolves have shown an interest in Porto midfielder Yacine Brahimi, says Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha.
The 29-year-old midfielder can leave the Portuguese outfit for free at the end of the season and the offers are already coming in.
The report claims United, Everton and Wolves have already made proposals, while Arsenal has recently appeared as a potential destination.
Inter lower Icardi asking price
Inter are prepared to lower their asking price for Mauro Icardi to €80 million (£71m/$90m) to help facilitate his departure, Corriere della Sera reports.
The Argentine striker’s future came into doubt this week after he was stripped of the club captaincy and then missed Thursday’s Europa League win over Rapid Vienna.
Icardi’s contract includes a €110m (£97m/$124m) release clause, but it can only be activated by foreign clubs during a two-week window in July.
Instead, the Nerazzurri are ready to speed up his exit and lower their demands.
Ex-PSG boss Blanc wants Premier League move
The former Man Utd player has hired an agency to find a new team
Laurent Blanc wants to make his return to management with a Premier League club, The Mirror claims.
Blanc, who finished his playing career with Manchester United, has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.
The 53-year-old is hoping to get back into the game with a job in England and has hired an agency to help in his search for a new team.
Spurs to offer Son another contract extension
Tottenham star Son Heung-min is set to sign a second contract extension in just over a year, The Daily Mail reports.
The South Korea international only signed a new deal in July, but the club are ready to give him another pay rise in light of his recent form.
The Premier League side will open talks with the player at the end of the season as they hope to tie him to a longer deal.
Juve may swap Alex Sandro for Marcelo
Juventus’s hopes of signing Marcelo from Real Madrid this summer depend on Alex Sandro leaving the Serie A side, Calciomercato says.
The Bianconeri want to sign the Brazilian left-back, but will have to let go of their own to make room. Sandro has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League as well as Paris Saint-Germain, but opted to extend his contract.
He has been highlighted as a target for Madrid, however, meaning the two clubs could organise a swap that suits them both in the next window.