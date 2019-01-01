January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea name price for Hazard

Luiz agent confident in Chelsea stay
David Luiz's agent says he is confident that the defender will stay with Chelsea.
The Brazilian's contract runs just six more months and, despite Chelsea's policy with over-30 players, Luiz wishes to stay.
Solskjaer brings back Ferguson rule at Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to revive Sir Alex Ferguson's rule that players must wear their official club suits to all matches, according to the Daily Mail.
The change began before the club's win over Tottenham at Wembley with Man Utd players having worn tracksuits to their win over Watford the match prior.
Solskjaer has generally brought a more relaxed approach to the club, having opted to not give the players a curfew for a recent training stint in Dubai.
Galaxy re-sign Boateng
The LA Galaxy announced on Monday that the club has re-signed Emmanuel Boateng.
Boateng joined the Galaxy in 2016 and has made 87 appearances while scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists during his stay with the club.
Prior to joining the Galaxy, the midfielder played for Helsingborgs IF in Sweden.
“We are excited that Ema will be returning to LA Galaxy,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “Ema is a talented young player who brings excitement and depth to our roster. We look forward to his continued development as a player and future contributions to our team.
Tottenham eye Malcom to cover for injured Kane
Tottenham are eyeing Barcelona's Malcom as cover for the injured Harry Kane, according to the Daily Star.
Kane could miss up to a month with an ankle injury and with Heung-min Son joining up with South Korea at the Asian Cup, Spurs are missing firepower in the attack.
Malcom as seen as a potential boost as he's struggled to acclimate to Barcelona after joining the club from Bordeaux this past summer.
Barca are said to be open to letting him move on, having offered him to Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Willian.