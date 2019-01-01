Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid may use Isco in Hazard swap

The Vancouver Whitecaps have announced the signing of 20-year-old striker Joaquín Ardaiz from FC Chiasso of Switzerland's second division.

The 20-year-old Uruguay youth international will join the MLS side on a season-long loan with an option to purchase the player.

“Joaquín is a young striker with a very high ceiling and has the physical and technical tools to succeed in MLS,” Whitecaps FC head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. “He’s at the early stages of his career and we’re going to work with him to reach his full potential."